June 27 Global Medical Reit Inc:
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces common stock offering
* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering
of 3.5 million shares of its common stock
* Global Medical - expects to grant underwriters 30-day
option to purchase additional 525,000 shares of common stock to
cover over-allotments, if any
* Global Medical REIT -intends to use net proceeds to repay
$25 million of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving
credit facility & to fund acquisitions
