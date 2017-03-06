March 7 Global Medical Reit Inc

* Global Medical Reit-on March 3, co, global medical reit l.p. & its units entered into amendment to senior revolving credit facility with BMO harris bank n.a

* Amendment increased commitment amount under credit facility to $200 million - SEC filing

* Global Medical Reit Inc - amendment allows for up to an additional $50 million of principal amount subject to certain conditions under credit facility