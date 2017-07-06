BRIEF-Net Element, co entered into common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc
July 6 Global Medical Reit Inc
* Global Medical REIT Inc - global Medical REIT, Inc entered into a purchase contract, effective July 5, 2017, with Norvin Austin Rehab
* Global Medical Reit - purchase contract to acquire a 59,258 square-foot, inpatient rehabilitation facility in austin, texas and about 1.27 acres of land
* Global Medical Reit Inc says aggregate purchase price of austin facility is $40.65 million - sec filing
* Global Medical Reit Inc - company has right to terminate, without penalty, austin purchase agreement on or before august 14, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2tWWmP0) Further company coverage:
* Amyris Inc - on June 30, 2017, company issued and sold an amended and restated note in principal amount of $3.0 million to purchaser - sec filing
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 7 Yields on short-term Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Friday after monthly consumer prices declined for the first time in 11 years, bolstering the case for a sharp rate cut this month. Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index fell 0.23 percent in June, the sharpest drop since August 1998. The annual inflation rate fell to 3.00 percent, at the bottom end of the central bank's target band of 4.5 percent pl