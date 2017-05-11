May 11 Global Medical REIT Inc-
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.02
* Q1 FFO loss per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $4.7 million versus $1.3 million
* Global Medical REIT Inc - company's cash and cash
equivalents balance was $8.4 million as of march 31, 2017
compared to $19.7 million as of december 31, 2016
* Global Medical REIT Inc -minimum contracted rent cash
payments to be received in 2017 about $17.6 million, increases
to about $23.8 million in 2018
* Global Medical REIT - total debt was $167.8 million as of
March 31, 2017, compared to $66.5 million as of december 31,
2016
* Global Medical REIT Inc - "have acquisitions that we are
actively pursuing that we hope to have under contract in next
few weeks"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: