UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
June 16 Global Mixed-Mode Technology Inc :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/4393
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines, June 22 Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town have been cornered and their firepower is flagging, the military said on Thursday, as the five-week battle for control of Marawi City raged on.
* Bevan Slattery to continue in the role of CEO for next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: