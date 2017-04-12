April 12 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 28,600 new units at the price of 362,670 yen per unit through public offering

* Says a total of 10.37 billion yen will be raised

* Subscription period from April 13 to April 14 and payment on April 19

* Says it will issue new units at the price of 362,670 yen per unit, for up to 544 million yen in total ,through a private placement

* Subscription on May 15 and payment on May 16

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lSjlL9

