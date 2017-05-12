BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue 1,500 new investment units through private placement, to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd
* Issue price is 362,670 yen per unit, or 544 million yen in all
* Effective date May 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ml6K3F
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: