May 12 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue 1,500 new investment units through private placement, to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd

* Issue price is 362,670 yen per unit, or 544 million yen in all

* Effective date May 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ml6K3F

(Beijing Headline News)