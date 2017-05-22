May 22 Global Partner Acquisition Corp:

* Global Partner Acquisition- received notice from Sequel Youth and Family Services, that Sequel terminated agreement, plan of merger,dated Jan 11, 2017

* Global Partner Acquisition-termination is as a result of transactions contemplated by merger agreement not being completed on or prior to May 15, 2017

* Global Partner Acquisition Corp - intend to continue negotiations with Sequel to complete a business combination with Sequel on new terms

* Global Partner Acquisition-if co not completed initial business combination by Aug 4, 2017, co to cease all operations except for purpose of winding up

* Global Partner Acquisition- if we have not completed initial business combination by Aug 4, redeem public shares, at per-share price, equal to aggregate amount then on deposit in trust account

* Global Partner Acquisition-if not completed initial business combination by Aug 4, co to dissolve, liquidate following redemption,subject to approval Source text: (bit.ly/2qO1OiH) Further company coverage: