April 19 Global Ports

* Global ports holding - intention to float

* 2014-2016 revenue cagr 13%

* 2014-2016 segmental ebitda cagr 14%

* Board of gph expects to pay a minimum dividend of us$25 million in 2017

* Expects dividends to grow broadly in line with earnings after tha

* Board of gph intends to pay an interim dividend in september 2017

* Company is anticipating an offer size of approximately $250 million

* Which will include a primary offer of $75 million

* There will be a sale of ordinary shares by a subsidiary of gih

* Company intends to apply to be admitted to standard listing segment of official list

* Barclays bank plc, citigroup global markets limited and goldman sachs international have been appointed as joint global coordinators, and together with vtb capital plc as joint bookrunners

* Shore capital is acting as lead manager