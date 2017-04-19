April 19 Global Ports
* Global ports holding - intention to float
* Intention to float
* 2014-2016 revenue cagr 13%
* 2014-2016 segmental ebitda cagr 14%
* Board of gph expects to pay a minimum dividend of us$25
million in 2017
* Expects dividends to grow broadly in line with earnings
after tha
* Board of gph intends to pay an interim dividend in
september 2017
* Company is anticipating an offer size of approximately
$250 million
* Which will include a primary offer of $75 million
* There will be a sale of ordinary shares by a subsidiary of
gih
* Company intends to apply to be admitted to standard
listing segment of official list
* Barclays bank plc, citigroup global markets limited and
goldman sachs international have been appointed as joint global
coordinators, and together with vtb capital plc as joint
bookrunners
* Shore capital is acting as lead manager
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: