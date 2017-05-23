BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 23 Global Sources Ltd :
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
* Each issued and outstanding common share of co will be cancelled and converted into right to receive an amount equal to us$18.00 in cash
* Company's board of directors unanimously approved amalgamation agreement
* Entered into an agreement and plan of amalgamation with Expo Holdings I Ltd. ("parent") and Expo Holdings II Ltd
Expo Holdings II Ltd and co will be amalgamated and continue as an exempted company limited by shares registered under laws of Bermuda
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.