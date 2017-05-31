BRIEF-Dish Network Corp says launched Dish music
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Global Testing Corp Ltd
* announces resignation of Ho, Heng-Chun as executive director and CEO with effect from 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.
OSLO, June 22 A ban on Norway's Statoil using a pioneering drilling technology in the Barents Sea was lifted after a plaintiff failed to post security in a patent dispute, a lawyer said on Thursday.