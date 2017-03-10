BRIEF-Medovex receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX system
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
March 10 Global Water Resources Inc
* Global water resources reports full year 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenues $7.2 million versus $7.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: