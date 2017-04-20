UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 Global Yellow Pages Ltd
* Appealed against parts of high court judgement and court of appeal released its judgement in relation to appeal on 19 april 2017
* Refers to announcement made on 28 jan in relation to release of judgement by high court pertaining to legal action by co against promedia directories
* Court of appeal granted co's appeal to extent that letters of demand sent by co to defendant did not constitute groundless threats of copyright infringemen
* "otherwise, appeal is dismissed" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15