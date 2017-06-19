UPDATE 2-Actor Johnny Depp apologizes for 'poor taste' Trump assassination joke
GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 Johnny Depp on Friday apologized for joking about assassinating U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his remarks were in "poor taste."
June 19 GlobalWafers Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MV8nHn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 Johnny Depp on Friday apologized for joking about assassinating U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his remarks were in "poor taste."
CANNES, France, June 23 WPP and Publicis said on Friday the world's biggest annual advertising industry conference in Cannes had become costly, too scattered and should return to its roots of solely promoting agencies' creativity.
ABUJA, June 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Friday it had intervened in talks after telecommunications firm Etisalat Nigeria defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan because it sought to prevent job losses and asset stripping.