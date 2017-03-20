BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Globe Trade Centre Sa -
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement