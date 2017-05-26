BRIEF-Standard Alliance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 323.3 mln naira
* Q1 net premium income 1.11 billion naira versus 1.13 billion naira year ago
May 26 GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA:
* SETS ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES L SHARES AT 8.91 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* DECIDED TO ISSUE THE SHARES IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net premium income 1.11 billion naira versus 1.13 billion naira year ago
* Loandepot appoints EVP, marketing; EVP, next generation lending
* FY loss attributable HK$177.9 million versus loss of HK$190 million