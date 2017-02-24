REFILE-BRIEF-iAlbatros Group shares suspended from trading - WSE
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
Feb 24 Globetronics Technology Bhd
* Declares single tier special dividend of 6% per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source (bit.ly/2mjGNcW) Further company coverage:
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer