BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Globus Medical Inc
* Globus Medical Inc files for non-timely 10-K
* Globus Medical - Anticipates filing its form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 within the extension period Source text: [bit.ly/2mK6X85] Further company coverage:
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.