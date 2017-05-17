UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 17 Globus Medical Inc
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps
* Globus Medical - co had not sufficiently addressed FDA's questions within FDA review period required for clearance under rules governing 510(K) process
* Globus Medical - company intends to file a revised 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps in an expedited fashion
* Globus Medical - in light of FDA correspondence, co no longer anticipates obtaining FDA clearance for Excelsiusgps during second calendar quarter
* Globus Medical - company reaffirms guidance for full year 2017 sales of $625 million and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.27 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qxJPgb) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine