April 6 Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd :

* Group (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal at a consideration of hk$220 million

* Agreement to dispose of its interest in target company to purchaser, a company owned by charles yeung and yeung chun fan

* Company and jeanswest international (l) entered into master supply agreement

* Estimates that disposal will generate a gain of approximately hk$89.6 million

