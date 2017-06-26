June 26 GLP J-REIT

* Says it signs a commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, on June 26

* Says maximum amount of agreement is 6 billion yen and term of agreement is from July 1 to June 30, 2018

* Says loans will be used for acquisition fund and repayment

