BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 5 Glycomimetics Inc
* Glycomimetics presents updated data from ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of GMI-1271 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia at ASCO 2017 annual meeting
* Glycomimetics Inc says GMI-1271 continues to be well tolerated in combination with induction chemotherapy
* Glycomimetics -remission rates continue to be higher than historical controls & induction-related mortality continues to be lower than historical controls
* Glycomimetics Inc - in study only one case of severe (grade 3/4) mucositis reported among 79 patients receiving high-intensity induction chemotherapy
* Glycomimetics Inc - relapsed/refractory patients with more blasts expressing e-selectin ligand were more likely to achieve complete response in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,250.98 per ounce as of 1041 GMT. It had added 0.3 perce
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia