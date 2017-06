May 8 Glycomimetics Inc

* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.34

Phase 3 program to evaluate Rivipansel for vaso-occlusive sickle cell crisis, according to Pfizer, remains on track for completion in H2 2018