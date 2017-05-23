BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 23 GLYCOREX TRANSPLANTATION AB (PUBL)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 8.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 97,000 VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017