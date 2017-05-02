BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 General Motors Co :
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
* Deconsolidation follows the unexpected seizure of GM's Venezuelan plant on April 18 by judicial authorities
* Deconsolidation of Venezuelan business is expected to result in a charge of up to approximately $100 million
* All former employees have since been paid separation benefits as legally required
* Seizure of GM's Venezuelan plant forced co to "cease operations and terminate employment relationships due to causes beyond parties' will"
* Executives expressed willingness to talk with government officials, union leaders about possiblity to start production, employ some workers with new business model Source text : (bit.ly/2pBKXPC) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. airline passenger complaints leapt 70 percent in April from a year earlier after a series of high-profile incidents including a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight, the government said on Wednesday.