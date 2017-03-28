March 28 General Motors Co :
* GM statement regarding shareholder proposal and slate from
Greenlight Capital
* Says expects to return approximately $7 billion in cash to
shareholders in 2017
* Confirmed board and management have analyzed and rejected
non-binding proposal that Greenlight Capital intends to submit
for vote
* Has "unanimously determined not to recommend any of
Greenlight’s nominees for election to the board"
* Says Greenlight's proposal relates to eliminating dividend
on existing GM common stock and distributing unprecedented new
dividend-focused security
* Greenlight's proposal to eliminate co's common dividend to
fund separate dividend "is not in best interests of
shareholders"
* GM says "for seven months, we’ve extensively reviewed the
proposed dual-class structure, as well as other capital
allocation strategies"
* Concluded that continuing to execute strategy & adhering
to current "capital allocation framework is the best path to
deliver increased value"
* GM says Greenlight has also nominated a slate of four
candidates for election to GM’s board of directors
Source text - bit.ly/2o7jk2M
