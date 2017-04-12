Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 12 General Motors Co :
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
* General Motors says "has reviewed the preliminary proxy materials filed by Greenlight Capital, our evaluation of the overall proposal remains unchanged"
* General Motors says co presented Greenlight’s dividend share idea to the rating agencies "fully and fairly" Source text - bit.ly/2p7Twkm Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.