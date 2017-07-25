FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GM says not experienced supply interruptions from Takata insolvency proceedings
#Auto Manufacturing
July 25, 2017 / 4:44 PM / in a day

BRIEF-GM says not experienced supply interruptions from Takata insolvency proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* Company has not experienced any supply interruptions arising from Takata initiating formal insolvency proceedings - SEC filing‍​

* Says expects to recognize charge resulting from sale of the European business of about $5.5 to $6.0 billion

* Anticipate Takata will continue uninterrupted supply of component parts to GM during insolvency proceedings

* Will retain net underfunded pension liabilities of about $7.0 billion primarily to current pensioners, former employees of European business with vested pension rights Source text - (bit.ly/2h03YdK) Further company coverage:

