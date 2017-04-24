April 24 GMO Cloud KK

* Says it and unit GMOGlobalSign K.K will acquire 80,000 shares (80 percent stake) of a Chiba-based company, which is engaged in IoT platform business for 80 million yen

* Says it will raise voting power in Chiba-based company to 80 percent from 0 percent

* Says transaction effective May 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EFsycL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)