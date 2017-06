May 23 GN STORE NORD A/S:

* LAUNCHES EUR 215 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS

* UNITS CONSIST OF SENIOR UNSECURED ZERO COUPON BONDS DUE 2022 ( "BONDS") WITH DETACHABLE UNSECURED WARRANTS EXPIRING 2022 ( "WARRANTS")

* GN STORE NORD - PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES INCLUDING REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES, REPURCHASE OF SHARES AND FOR FINANCING OF GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

* OFFERING WILL HAVE A SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 215 MILLION WITH UP TO 6,283,628 SHARES INITIALLY UNDERLYING WARRANTS

* UNITS WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS AND WILL BE ISSUED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF BONDS, WHICH HAVE A DENOMINATION OF EUR 100,000 PER BOND

* ONGOING DKK 1 BILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, OF WHICH DKK 937 MILLION REMAINS OUTSTANDING, WILL CONTINUE UNDER SAFE HARBOUR RULES