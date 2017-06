May 4 GN STORE NORD

* INITIATION OF NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* PURPOSE OF PROGRAM IS TO REDUCE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL.

* MAXIMUM AMOUNT ALLOCATED TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IS LIMITED TO A TOTAL VALUE OF DKK 1,000 MILLION

* AT A PRICE OF E.G. DKK 170 PER SHARE, MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE REPURCHASED UNDER PROGRAM IS 5.9 MILLION, WHICH IS EQUIVALENT TO APPROXIMATELY 4.0% OF GN'S SHARE CAPITAL