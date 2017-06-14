BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
June 14 GNI Group Ltd
* Says 5,909 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 5.9 million shares of its common stock, from June 13 to June 14
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 368 yen per share on June 13, and 372 yen per share on June 14
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir