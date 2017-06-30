BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Says its wholly owned unit GNI USA, Inc will sell 242,029 voting rights in IriSys, LLC to EPS Americas, Corp., for $3.8 million (425.2 million yen), on July 31, and will cut voting power in IriSys, LLC to 15 percent from 35 percent
* Says it will acquire 3.3 million shares of GNI-EPS (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED for $4.2 million (470.4 million yen) on July 31, and will increase voting power in GNI-EPS (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED to 53.6 percent from 43.1 percent
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.