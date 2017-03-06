Enel's Open Fiber unit wins second broadband tender for 800 mln euros - sources
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.
March 6 Go Internet SpA:
* Records 38,654 customers as of February 28, up 19 percent on the same period in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.
* recommended declaration and payment of a special dividend of hk27 cents per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KRZYSZTOF SZCZYPA SELLS HIS ENTIRE STAKE OF 5.90 PERCENT IN CO