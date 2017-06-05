BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
June 5 GO INTERNET SPA
* SAYS REPORTS 40,064 CUSTOMERS IN BOTH 4G WIRELESS AND FTTH SEGMENTS AS OF MAY 31, UP 16% VERSUS SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china