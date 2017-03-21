March 21 Goals Soccer Centres Plc:

* FY pretax profit 3.7 mln pounds versus loss of 6.2 mln pounds year ago

* FY sales of 33.5 mln pounds versus 33.0 mln pounds year ago

* Says returned to like-for-like sales growth increasing by 0.5 percent

* Says no dividend proposed for 2016

* Says co look forward to delivering continued progress in 2017