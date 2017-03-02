March 2 Gocompare.Com Group Plc
* Revenue growth of 68 percent, from 5 million pounds ($6.14
million)to 8.4 million pounds
* Operating profit was 21.9 million pounds compared to 23.1
million pounds as a result of costs associated with listing
* Leverage 4 of 1.7x - down from 2.8x at time of demerger
* Customer interactions up 26 percent to 32 million (2015:
25.5 million)
* Adjusted operating profit 30 million pounds
* Matthew crummack, chief executive officer said: "2016 was
a transformational year in which we completed demerger of
gocompare.com from esure group plc and strengthened team at
executive level, whilst delivering strong results."
