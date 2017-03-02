March 2 Gocompare.Com Group Plc

* Revenue growth of 68 percent, from 5 million pounds ($6.14 million)to 8.4 million pounds

* Operating profit was 21.9 million pounds compared to 23.1 million pounds as a result of costs associated with listing

* Leverage 4 of 1.7x - down from 2.8x at time of demerger

* Customer interactions up 26 percent to 32 million (2015: 25.5 million)

* Adjusted operating profit 30 million pounds

* Matthew crummack, chief executive officer said: "2016 was a transformational year in which we completed demerger of gocompare.com from esure group plc and strengthened team at executive level, whilst delivering strong results." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8148 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)