Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
March 23 Goconnect Ltd:
* Court adjourned hearing to 7 April 2017 for provision of further information in support of application seeking leave to appear
* Refers to Goconnect Ltd announcement to ASX on 1 March 2017 regarding SSI loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 15 Turkey is not taking sides in a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday during a Gulf tour, according to Arabic media reports.