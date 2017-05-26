BRIEF-GrandTech C.G. Systems to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
May 26 Goconnect Ltd:
* Go Green Holdings entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Adcrack Media Pvt Ltd for formation of GO VR Media ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing