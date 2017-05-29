UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Godfreys Group Ltd-
* FY17 ebitda forecast to be around lower end of company's 2017 ebitda guidance range
* Has established a new long term $30 million senior debt facility on favourable terms
* "Expects to be in position to repay outstanding debt owed to lender under new facility"
* Debt facility is provided by 1918 finance pty ltd
* New facility replaces senior debt facility funded by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources