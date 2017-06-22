June 22 goeasy Ltd

* goeasy Ltd. announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* goeasy Ltd - Pursuant to NCIB, co proposes to purchase, up to an aggregate of 300,000 shares, about 4% of goeasy's public float as of June 13, 2017

* goeasy Ltd - Purchases may commence on June 27, 2017 and will terminate on June 26, 2018

* goeasy Ltd - Daily purchases will be limited to 7,495 common shares, representing 25% of average daily trading volume