FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy Ltd. reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent

* Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q2 of 2017 increased to $98.2 million, an increase of 14.1% from $86.1 million in Q2 of 2016

* Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q2 of 2017 increased to $98.2 million, an increase of 14.1% from $86.1 million in Q2 of 2016

* Goeasy Ltd - company reconfirmed its stated targets for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.