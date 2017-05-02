UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 2 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.73
* Revenue for Q1 of 2017 increased to $94.7 million, an increase of 15.0% from $82.3 million in q1 of 2016
* Says "We are confident that our growth plans for easyfinancial will enable us to achieve our loan book target of $475 - $500 million by end of 2017"
* Company is preparing for launch of its new, secured lending product in q3 of 2017
* Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in q2 of 2017
* Says Strategic growth initiatives announced earlier this year are on track
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.63, revenue view c$92.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources