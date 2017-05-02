May 2 Goeasy Ltd

* Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.73

* Revenue for Q1 of 2017 increased to $94.7 million, an increase of 15.0% from $82.3 million in q1 of 2016

* Says "We are confident that our growth plans for easyfinancial will enable us to achieve our loan book target of $475 - $500 million by end of 2017"

* Company is preparing for launch of its new, secured lending product in q3 of 2017

* Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in q2 of 2017

* Says Strategic growth initiatives announced earlier this year are on track

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.63, revenue view c$92.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

