April 24 Goertek Inc :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 28 and the dividend will be paid on April 28

