March 14 Golden Ocean Group Ltd:
* GOGL - acquisition of 16 modern dry bulk vessels
* Golden Ocean Group Ltd - entered into agreements to
acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
* Golden Ocean Group Ltd - deal for transaction value is
approximately USD 412.4 million
* Golden Ocean Group Ltd - acquisition will add significant
scale to golden ocean's operating fleet and contribute to
reducing cash breakeven levels
* Says to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels where co will
issue in aggregate 17.8 million shares, assume debt of $285.2
million
* Golden Ocean Group -will acquire Quintana's 14 vessel
fleet and assume fleet's corresponding debt of USD 262.7 million
in consideration for 14.5 million shares
* Golden ocean group ltd says transaction should be
accretive also in terms of cash breakeven levels
