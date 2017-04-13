April 13 Gogold Resources Inc

* Gogold resources inc says production for quarter ended march 31, 2017 of 422,773 silver equivalent ounces, a 5% increase over prior quarter

* Gogold resources -qtrly production at santa gertrudis contributed 144,543 silver equivalent ounces, which is a decrease of 58,939, or 29% as compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: