June 6 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/38CJTw

