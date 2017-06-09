June 9 GOING PUBLIC MEDIA AG

* GROUP Q1 TOTAL PERFORMANCE AT 677,000 EUR VERSUS 795,000 EUR YEAR AGO

* GROUP Q1 EBT LOSS AT 77,000 EUR VERSUS LOSS 119,000 EUR YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL PERFORMANCE AT 547,000 EUR VERSUS 545,000 EUR YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA LOSS AT 63,000 EUR VERSUS LOSS 83,000 EUR YEAR AGO

* SEES FOR FY 2017 POSITIVE RESULT ON GROUP LEVEL