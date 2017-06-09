BRIEF-Millicom says $300 mln syndicated loan closed in Colombia
* USD 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 9 GOING PUBLIC MEDIA AG
* GROUP Q1 TOTAL PERFORMANCE AT 677,000 EUR VERSUS 795,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* GROUP Q1 EBT LOSS AT 77,000 EUR VERSUS LOSS 119,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL PERFORMANCE AT 547,000 EUR VERSUS 545,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS AT 63,000 EUR VERSUS LOSS 83,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* SEES FOR FY 2017 POSITIVE RESULT ON GROUP LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer