Feb 28 Golar LNG Ltd
* Golar LNG limited preliminary fourth quarter and financial
year 2016 results
* Golar LNG Ltd says results of shipping business are
expected to show some improvement in q1 2017 relative to q4 2016
* Golar LNG Ltd - reports a 4q 2016 operating loss of $32.7
million as compared to a 3q loss of $28.3 million
* Golar LNG Ltd - "any major improvement in shipping rates
should not however be expected before 2h 2017"
* Golar LNG Ltd - Q4 total operating revenues $23.1 million
versus $22.3 million in Q3
* Golar LNG Ltd - utilisation and voyage expenses during 4q
remained relatively stable at 39% and $12.6 million respectively
* Golar LNG Ltd - unrestricted cash position as at december
31, 2016 was $224.2 million
* Golar LNG Ltd - "Golar Partners now has capital it needs
to contemplate acquisition of a share of Flng Hilli Episeyo"
