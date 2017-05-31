May 31 Golar LNG Ltd::
* Interim results for the period ended 31 march 2017
* In quarter, reported a loss of $41.4 million compared to a
4q loss of $32.7 million
* Golar LNG Ltd says despite showing some improvement over
prior quarter, shipping market remained weak in 1q
* Golar LNG Ltd says approximately 34 million tons of new
lng is expected to come on line in 2017 representing 13% growth
against 2016 global production
* Golar LNG - total operating revenues (including revenue
from collaborative arrangement) for jan-mar quarter $25.1
million versus $23.1 million for oct-dec 2016 quarter
